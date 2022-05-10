BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00520686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00100875 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,226.40 or 2.04952490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

