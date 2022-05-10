Bytom Market Cap Hits $24.29 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $24.29 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00259278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00016657 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003215 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,753,657,369 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,852,013 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

