CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60. CACI International reported earnings per share of $6.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $18.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.07. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,677. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.09.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.