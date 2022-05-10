California Public Employees Retirement System Has $72.58 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Twitter worth $72,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Twitter by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 999,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

TWTR opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,821 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.