California Public Employees Retirement System Has $74.05 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $74,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

