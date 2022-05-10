California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Lennar worth $67,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

