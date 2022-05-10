California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of PPG Industries worth $87,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

PPG opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

