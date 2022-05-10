California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,567 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,188 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $84,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,456,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $244.39 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $272.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

