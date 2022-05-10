California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 141,063 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,063 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $63,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,245 shares of company stock worth $5,552,480. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.