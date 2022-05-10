California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,740 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $65,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

NYSE SWK opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.90 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

