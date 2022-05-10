California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 168,788 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of Cincinnati Financial worth $70,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

