California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 47,032 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $75,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

