California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,002 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Welltower worth $81,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

