California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 76,634 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,647,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,634 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $68,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

