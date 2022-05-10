California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $78,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.08.

Shares of EPAM opened at $317.89 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.21.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

