Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $12.50 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $983.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

