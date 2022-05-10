Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 50.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

