Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$67.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$64.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.92.

TSE:TOY opened at C$43.55 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

