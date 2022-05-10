Canaccord Genuity Group Trims BCE (NYSE:BCE) Target Price to C$70.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCE. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE BCE opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. BCE has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in BCE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

