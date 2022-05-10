Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.27.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$76.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.44. The company has a market cap of C$88.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,853,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,003,136.10. Insiders have sold a total of 79,615 shares of company stock worth $6,250,593 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

