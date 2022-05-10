Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,016. The stock has a market cap of $469.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.