Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.88 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.81-$8.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 776,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,673. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.