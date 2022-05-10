Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.96 and its 200-day moving average is $209.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.