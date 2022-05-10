Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.18

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 8053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.54 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,281 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

