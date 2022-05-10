Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CG. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.90.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$10.49 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.1180437 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.38%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

