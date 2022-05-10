Centric Swap (CNS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $411,563.49 and $1.28 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00594924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,571.23 or 1.92012337 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00088570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

