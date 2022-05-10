CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading 21.1% Higher

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.09. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

