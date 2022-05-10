CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading 21.1% Higher

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) shares shot up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.09. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNFN)
