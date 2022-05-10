Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $463.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.35. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.