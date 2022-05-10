Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 830.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

