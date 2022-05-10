Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 830.77%.
CHMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.