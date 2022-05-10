Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives $33.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% in the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,219 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.14% and a negative net margin of 45.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

