Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.69.

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$637.77 million and a PE ratio of -29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

