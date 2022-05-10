Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CHT opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 859,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 416,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 148,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.