Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

NYSE CI opened at $261.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.37. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

