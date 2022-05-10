Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 269,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

NYSE CI opened at $261.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.37. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

