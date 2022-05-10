Citigroup Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $138.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.28.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. VK Services LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.