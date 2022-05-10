Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.07

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 36133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

CCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.