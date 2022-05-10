Coastline Trust Co Buys 1,530 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,061,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,263,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,614,920. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

