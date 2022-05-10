Coastline Trust Co Buys 3,205 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $36.37. 50,623,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,725,273. The company has a market capitalization of $293.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

