Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,266. The stock has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

