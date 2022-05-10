Coastline Trust Co Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.08. 1,034,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

