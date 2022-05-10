Coastline Trust Co Has $4.44 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,668. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

