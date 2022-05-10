Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on May 26th

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Shares of CCEP opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

