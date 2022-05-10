Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,307 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $228,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 91,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,005,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $302,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.76. 36,263,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,614,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

