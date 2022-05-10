Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.68. 2,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,546. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

