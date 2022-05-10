Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of CNDT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.68. 2,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,546. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.
In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,413.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
