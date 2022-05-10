Conduit (LON:CRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 615 ($7.58) price objective on the stock.

CRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.29) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.24) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 542.50 ($6.69).

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 360 ($4.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £593.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 340 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.05 ($6.93). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 369.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -0.89%.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan acquired 26,800 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($122,584.14). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE acquired 5,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,438.66).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

