Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 6,366 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $204.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.17. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.20 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

