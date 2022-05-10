Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 15,377 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

MANH opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.25. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.51 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

