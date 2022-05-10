Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $4,245,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

