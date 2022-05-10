Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.14 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $178.80.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
