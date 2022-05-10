Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 3,538 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Zai Lab worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zai Lab by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.58). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 488.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

